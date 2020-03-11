Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Live updates as Budget 2020 revealed by Rishi Sunak as coronavirus hits interest rate

Live updates as Budget 2020 revealed by Rishi Sunak as coronavirus hits interest rate

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Live updates from Parliament as Rishi Sunak unveils his first Budget - just weeks into his tenure as Chancellor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: PMQs And Budget 2020 Live

PMQs And Budget 2020 Live

 Boris Johnson takes PMQs ahead of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s first post-Brexit budget.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chancellor Rishi Sunak summarises government's response to coronavirus in 2020 Budget [Video]Chancellor Rishi Sunak summarises government's response to coronavirus in 2020 Budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his Budget in the House of Commons, London. The Chancellor has promised that the Government will meet the cost of statutory sick pay for firms with up to 250 people and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Chancellor Rishi Sunak photo op ahead of Budget announcement [Video]Chancellor Rishi Sunak photo op ahead of Budget announcement

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken part in a traditional photo op ahead of delivering his first Budget in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live Budget 2020 updates as chancellor Rishi Sunak announces UK spending plans

Live Budget 2020 updates as chancellor Rishi Sunak announces UK spending plansThe Budget is the first under Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new government
Wales Online

UK Budget 2020: BBC special coverage

Live coverage as Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his first Budget, amid concerns over coronavirus.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.