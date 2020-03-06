Global  

Coronavirus: UK food banks running out of supplies as people stockpile and donations fall

Independent Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
'The need for charitable food aid is already increasing regardless of the spread of coronavirus ... If donations dwindle or if volunteers are unwell, food banks may be unable to help,' says food bank network
BoE allows banks to tap capital cushion during coronavirus

The Bank of England told banks on Wednesday they can tap one of their capital buffers to maintain lending during the coronavirus epidemic, but warned they must...
Coronavirus: Health Secretary says Government ‘will ensure food supplies’

The Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people self-isolating with coronavirus is expected to rise, the Health...
AdeleRetter

Adele Retter RT @ScouseGirlMedia: Foodbanks in Britain are running out of staples including milk and cereal as a result of panic-buying and are urging s… 1 minute ago

grkmediateacher

Graeme Kemp Food banks running out of supplies as people stockpile and donations fall amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/TYnqmbOHgc 2 minutes ago

777mhallockgma1

[email protected] RT @Independent: Food banks running out of supplies as people stockpile and donations fall amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/KmrWfOSIHc 3 minutes ago

briseglace

mk RT @leloveluck: Food banks in Britain are running out of staples including milk and cereal as a result of panic-buying. They're urging shop… 16 minutes ago

veritynevitt

v e r i t y RT @jemmacrew: Some @IFAN_UK food banks running short on basics amid coronavirus stockpiling. My @PA copy: https://t.co/j50jLBr2RB @SufraNW… 25 minutes ago

UK_News_b

UK News Plow Coronavirus: UK food banks running out of supplies as people stockpile and do... https://t.co/s5b9fQ2c9g +1 UKBot #UK #news 29 minutes ago

MissLise

Lisa Mitchell Food banks running low amid coronavirus stockpiling. I was also wondering if food banks should be stockpiling? https://t.co/Bj6ZVkv5KG 36 minutes ago

Eire353

Esther ten Wolthuis Food banks running out of supplies as people stockpile and donations fall amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/ot6NqTloA1 37 minutes ago

