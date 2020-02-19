Global  

British passenger on board Cambodia river cruise tests positive for coronavirus

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
British passenger on board Cambodia river cruise tests positive for coronavirusThe boat belongs to Viking River Cruises and is now under police guard as it remains moored on the Mekong River outside the town of Kampong Cham.
