Leeds Rhinos: Cameron Smith agrees new three-year contract until 2023

BBC Local News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds Rhinos loose forward Cameron Smith agrees a new three-year contract with the Super League club.
