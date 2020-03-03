Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: How is the UK planning for an outbreak?

Coronavirus: How is the UK planning for an outbreak?

BBC Local News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- What will the government do if there is a major UK coronavirus outbreak and how prepared is the NHS?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed 02:22

 New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns [Video]Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled rallies set for Tuesday night in Cleveland over concerns about holding large public gatherings during the coronavirus..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:51Published

'Don't panic,' says loo roll boss [Video]'Don't panic,' says loo roll boss

BBC News visits the UK's largest manufacturer of toilet paper to find out if supply can meet the demand created by the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds imaginary fans as Serie A continues in empty stadiums due to coronavirus outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds imaginary fans as Serie A continues in empty stadiums due to coronavirus outbreak(CNN)The Juventus players gathered in the center of the pitch and jokingly applauded the empty stands. Juve's 2-0 win over Inter Milan was one of the biggest...
WorldNews

KCI has yet to see one unwanted arrival: coronavirus effects

As the metro begins to prepare for coronavirus, Kansas City International Airport has yet to enact precautionary measures or face disruptions because of the...
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

UKWiltshire

WiltshireUK Wiltshire News: Coronavirus: How is the UK planning for an outbreak? https://t.co/n9qUaGw1oS 15 seconds ago

annie_tallis

Annie Tallis RT @CareEngland: Essential to involve adult social care AS WELL as the NHS in corona planning https://t.co/xzokJjCu4q @ShaunLintern 16 seconds ago

Keystone_KHS

Keystone Human Serv RT @TheRealANCOR: We support @WID_org's call to action for Government to address the rights and needs of persons with disabilities througho… 16 seconds ago

RedbridgeCCG

NHS Redbridge CCG RT @NHSuk: There are some countries and areas where there's a higher chance of coming into contact with someone with coronavirus. If you'r… 39 seconds ago

badr_vip

badr RT @3MMiddleEast: The @CDCgov and @NIOSH have provided recommendations for extended use and limited reuse of N95 #respirators in #healthcar… 40 seconds ago

RahamanMD

Sultan Rahaman, M.D. RT @ddiamond: EXCLUSIVE: An episode where HHS officials lost email access during coronavirus planning has led to SEEMA VERMA being stripped… 1 minute ago

muhammad99ali1

Ali RT @DailyMailUK: Banks are to offer 3-month mortgage holidays to help struggling homeowners hit by coronavirus https://t.co/urtpkgWRak 1 minute ago

TonyMar59

ToMar2 RT @RealJamesWoods: “Of the 550 parishioners in self-quarantine, at least one told The Washington Post he's not planning to quarantine and… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.