Live Budget 2020 updates as chancellor Rishi Sunak announces UK spending plans

Wales Online Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Live Budget 2020 updates as chancellor Rishi Sunak announces UK spending plansThe Budget is the first under Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new government
 Boris Johnson takes PMQs ahead of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s first post-Brexit budget.

Chancellor announces fuel duty freeze [Video]Chancellor announces fuel duty freeze

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that fuel duty will remain frozen for another year as he delivered his first Budget to the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to deliver his first Budget [Video]Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to deliver his first Budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his team leave 11 Downing Street ahead of his first Budget address to the House of Commons. Mr Sunak is expected to outline large amounts of spending on infrastructure and..

Emergency rate cut ahead of Budget amid fears over coronavirus economic ‘shock’

The Bank of England has announced an emergency interest rate cut to help UK plc cope with the economic shock from coronavirus as Chancellor Rishi Sunak prepared...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Budget statement Live: Updates as Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers this year's budget

Budget statement Live: Updates as Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers this year's budgetHe is promising to invest 'historic amounts' into infrastructure
Hull Daily Mail

WakeExpress

Wakefield Express Updates for Yorkshire as Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers Budget 2020: LATEST: Statutory sick pay will be paid to t… https://t.co/XMAB0FswqA 10 seconds ago

ChimutiNhamo

Nhamo Chimuti RT @SkyNews: "Yes, this virus is the key challenge facing our country today, but it is not the only challenge" Chancellor @RishiSunak says… 25 seconds ago

MirrorPolitics

Mirror Politics Budget 2020 LIVE: Updates as Chancellor says coronavirus cash will make UK lead the world #Budget2020 #coronavirus… https://t.co/VpFsX7cPgB 28 seconds ago

Usman_A_Khan

Usman Ahmad Khan RT @SkyNews: "For a period, it’s going to be tough" Chancellor @RishiSunak says the impact of #coronavirus on the economy will be temporar… 49 seconds ago

Transport4North

Transport for the North RT @JenWilliamsMEN: Business rates for small firms scrapped, statutory sick pay for people told to self isolate; Chancellor unveils £30bn c… 2 minutes ago

ChronicleLive

The Chronicle Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks about coronavirus: "We will get through this together" #Budget2020 https://t.co/WT1UChvEO2 2 minutes ago

MENnewsdesk

Manchester News MEN Business rates to be scrapped for the next year for small businesses #Budget2020 https://t.co/KisdCEFw4i 3 minutes ago

JenWilliamsMEN

Jennifer Williams Business rates for small firms scrapped, statutory sick pay for people told to self isolate; Chancellor unveils £30… https://t.co/o5G219M8CE 3 minutes ago

