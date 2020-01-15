British woman dies after contracting coronavirus in Bali tourist hotspot

SimpleNews.co.uk British woman dies in Bali after 'testing positive for coronavirus' https://t.co/MKI8EBRPgj https://t.co/pLarMOOY4d 2 minutes ago Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld RT @TheSun: A British woman has died after after contracting Coronavirus in Bali #COVID19 https://t.co/DbQ0VIqTbG https://t.co/VDagFOtbbX 6 minutes ago Evening Standard British woman dies in Bali after 'testing positive for coronavirus' https://t.co/VylhIfAXZO 7 minutes ago Evening Standard British woman dies in Bali after 'testing positive for coronavirus' https://t.co/kMBZa345MO 7 minutes ago MCA 🌏😷News: Coronavirus latest news: British woman, 53, dies in Bali after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/V5Qm6PsFhc 15 minutes ago 🌾🌻🐞🌼T J🌷🍃🌿🍁 Coronavirus latest news: British woman, 53, dies in Bali after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/RNaDicUVmp 15 minutes ago Mr Corby British woman, 53, dies in Bali after contracting #coronavirus - Metro https://t.co/tTT5wU1rdr 22 minutes ago SimpleNews.co.uk British woman, 53, dies in Bali after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/n0L4VIV2Ek https://t.co/gUjmSTdpxw 27 minutes ago