Birmingham Deliveroo riders and Uber Eats drivers in fear over coronavirus

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Birmingham Deliveroo riders and Uber Eats drivers in fear over coronavirusCouriers at companies including Deliveroo and Uber Eats are classed as self-employed and are not usually entitled to statutory sickness or holiday pay.
Coronavirus: Deliveroo riders and delivery drivers urged to take protection steps

Deliveroo riders and supermarket delivery drivers are being urged to take steps to avoid contracting and spreading the coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

Uber may temporarily suspend accounts of riders, drivers with coronavirus: CNN

Uber Technologies Inc is considering temporarily suspending the accounts of riders and drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed...
Reuters

James Rodger Birmingham Deliveroo riders and Uber Eats drivers in fear over coronavirus https://t.co/weakPLJ4WS 4 days ago

