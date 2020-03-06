

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Deliveroo riders and delivery drivers urged to take protection steps Deliveroo riders and supermarket delivery drivers are being urged to take steps to avoid contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Uber may temporarily suspend accounts of riders, drivers with coronavirus: CNN Uber Technologies Inc is considering temporarily suspending the accounts of riders and drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed...

Reuters 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this leakywallet RT @jamesdrodger: Birmingham Deliveroo riders and Uber Eats drivers in fear over coronavirus https://t.co/weakPLJ4WS 4 days ago James Rodger Birmingham Deliveroo riders and Uber Eats drivers in fear over coronavirus https://t.co/weakPLJ4WS 4 days ago