Kent coronavirus: How far away is the UK from the COVID-19 delay phase?

Sevenoaks Chronicle Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
As the amount of confirmed coronavirus cases rises, the next phase is imminent.
News video: What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK

What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK 01:19

 Boris Johnson is set to sign off on moving the UK into the delay phase for battling coronavirus during an emergency Government meeting.

Sturgeon: UK is now in delay phase in coronavirus fight [Video]Sturgeon: UK is now in delay phase in coronavirus fight

Speaking after today's Cobra meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the UK has moved from containment to the delay phase in the battle against coronavirus. Report by Blairm...

PM: UK preparing to move to coronavirus ‘delay phase’ [Video]PM: UK preparing to move to coronavirus ‘delay phase’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK is still in the “contain” phase of the coronavirus outbreak, but "extensive preparations" are being made for a move to the “delay phase” as..

Coronavirus: UK moving into delay phase as top doctor warns of strain on NHS

Critical care beds in the NHS could come under intense pressure during a coronavirus epidemic, England’s Chief Medical Officer has warned, as he told MPs the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily RecordWales OnlineReutersBBC NewsHNGN

Cobra to decide on moving to ‘delay’ phase amid coronavirus outbreak

Ministers are expected to decide if the UK’s coronavirus response should move into the “delay” phase after the global outbreak was declared a pandemic.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Reuters

