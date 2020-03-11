Liverpool staged one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history last season when they beat Barcelona to reach the final.

You Might Like

Tweets about this DJD521 RT @btsportfootball: 🔥 Atmosphere 🤯 Emotion 💪 Never say die Relive one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history with #NoFilte… 4 minutes ago liverpoolnews2019 5 of the greatest Champions League comebacks https://t.co/BUBU97y016 https://t.co/7GiC86VR6h 29 minutes ago Manchester United News 5 of the greatest Champions League comebacks https://t.co/ly8uzpbMGE #manutd https://t.co/99OP9qt8JS 29 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 5 of the greatest Champions League comebacks 37 minutes ago Robert Błaszczak @IainRodger1 In fairness, it has never happened for an away team to overcome a three-goal deficit from the first le… https://t.co/JDk9KwIZQX 17 hours ago Lameck Reeves RT @ManUtdChannel: One year ago today, Manchester United completed one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history. A young team… 1 day ago Ashu(GR1E7MANN ❤️) RT @FCBNewsRoom: It’s three years today that Barça made HISTORY. Completing one of the greatest comebacks of all time against PSG in the Ch… 2 days ago KI र N On this day, three years ago, Barcelona completed one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all-time!… https://t.co/YmJK95Tueq 3 days ago