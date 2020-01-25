Global  

Matt Lucas named new Great British Bake Off co-host

Wales Online Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Matt Lucas named new Great British Bake Off co-hostThe comedian who replaces Sandi Toksvig will join Noel Fielding for the next series of the show later this year
News video: Matt Lucas is new Great British Bake Off host

Matt Lucas is new Great British Bake Off host 00:53

 'Little Britain' star Matt Lucas is joining 'The Great British Bake Off' as the show's new co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off [Video]Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas has joined The Great British Bake Off as its new co-host. The former Little Britain star, 46, replaces Sandi Toksvig and will present alongside Noel Fielding. He will join the flagship..

Dust cake? Fans remember Little Britain character as Matt Lucas joins Bake Off

Fans of The Great British Bake Off have joked about dust potentially featuring in the show as Matt Lucas joined the presenting team.
Belfast Telegraph

Matt Lucas to replace Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off

The Little Britain star will join Noel Fielding as co-host in the Great British Bake Off tent.
BBC News

NWPioneer

North Wales Pioneer Comedian Matt Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig, who is departing the Channel 4 programme after three years https://t.co/bQrEdnMevk 29 minutes ago

CountyTimes

Powys County Times 🍰 Comedian Matt Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig, who is departing the Channel 4 programme after three years. #GBBO… https://t.co/ftPHOo8dn9 29 minutes ago

Cambslive

Cambridgeshire Live What do you make of the move? #GBBO https://t.co/cgma97TsuM 30 minutes ago

sazjonem

Sarah RT @CornwallLive: We now know who is replacing @sanditoksvig on @BritishBakeOff 🍰 #GBBO https://t.co/iODLzjCbAE 31 minutes ago

mayhillmatt

Mayhillmatt Great British Bake Off: New co-host revealed to replace Sandi Toksvig https://t.co/iqUqKdpaCK 31 minutes ago

Plymouth_Live

Plymouth Live The replacement for @sanditoksvig has been confirmed 🍰 #GBBO https://t.co/29BljvuRoz 42 minutes ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News The Little Britain star is replacing @sanditoksvig on the show 🍰 #GBBO https://t.co/B3lTEBBClo 43 minutes ago

CornwallLive

Cornwall LIVE We now know who is replacing @sanditoksvig on @BritishBakeOff 🍰 #GBBO https://t.co/iODLzjCbAE 43 minutes ago

