Dr jeff Bartley RT @therightarticle: Johnson warned not to make 'mockery' of security watchdog by appointing Chris Grayling Grayling must have all the dir… 1 minute ago

Artemis RT @karl_trotsky: Boris Johnson warned not to make 'mockery' of security watchdog by appointing Chris Grayling https://t.co/30qkf9jAGU 2 minutes ago

daisy alexander RT @Independent: Boris Johnson warned not to make 'mockery' of security watchdog by appointing Chris Grayling https://t.co/SCQzUkvAgw 23 minutes ago

Sally Richards 🕷️ RT @OxfordStays: Someone who embodies the absence of intelligence - a natural choice for the task of making intelligence disappear. /1 Bor… 33 minutes ago

The Independent Boris Johnson warned not to make 'mockery' of security watchdog by appointing Chris Grayling https://t.co/SCQzUkvAgw 36 minutes ago

Oxford For Europe #ReleaseTheRussiaReport #FBPE Someone who embodies the absence of intelligence - a natural choice for the task of making intelligence disappear.… https://t.co/KUAevgz3Pc 39 minutes ago