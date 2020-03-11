Global  

Dust cake? Fans remember Little Britain character as Matt Lucas joins Bake Off

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Fans of The Great British Bake Off have joked about dust potentially featuring in the show as Matt Lucas joined the presenting team.
News video: Matt Lucas is new Great British Bake Off host

Matt Lucas is new Great British Bake Off host 00:53

 'Little Britain' star Matt Lucas is joining 'The Great British Bake Off' as the show's new co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off [Video]Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas has joined The Great British Bake Off as its new co-host. The former Little Britain star, 46, replaces Sandi Toksvig and will present alongside Noel Fielding. He will join the flagship..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Matt Lucas: From Little Britain to the Bake Off tent

Matt Lucas’ varied career in comedy has seen him parody parochial Britain and take on Hollywood across 25 years.
Belfast Telegraph

Matt Lucas to replace Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off

The Little Britain star will join Noel Fielding as co-host in the Great British Bake Off tent.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald•Daily Record•Belfast Telegraph•Wales Online

