Little Britain star Matt Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig as new host of the Great British Bake Off

PinkNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Little Britain star Matt Lucas is set to join Noel Fielding as the new host of The Great British Bake Off after Sandi Toksvig stepped down earlier this year. The news was confirmed today (March 11) on the show’s social media channels. In a video posted to Twitter, Lucas appears alongside Fielding and spoke about his...
News video: Matt Lucas is new Great British Bake Off host

Matt Lucas is new Great British Bake Off host 00:53

 'Little Britain' star Matt Lucas is joining 'The Great British Bake Off' as the show's new co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off [Video]Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas has joined The Great British Bake Off as its new co-host. The former Little Britain star, 46, replaces Sandi Toksvig and will present alongside Noel Fielding. He will join the flagship..

Sandi Toksvig joins International Women's Day protesters to demand climate and gender justice [Video]Sandi Toksvig joins International Women's Day protesters to demand climate and gender justice

Hundreds of women are joined by former co-host of The Great British Bake Off Sandi Toksvig, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and 1917 star George MacKay for an International Women's Day march in central..

