Budget 2020: Chancellor announces £500m boost for self-employed workers hit by coronavirus
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced £500m boost for self employed workers hit by coronavirus - but stopped short of meeting demands to extend statutory sick pay to all.
A £30 billion package to stimulate the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on his first budget.
