Coronavirus lockdown hits Vatican as pope livestreams weekly audience

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis has held his weekly general audience in the privacy of his library as the Vatican implemented Italy’s drastic coronavirus lockdown measures.
News video: Pope Francis voices support for coronavirus victims in livestream message

Pope Francis voices support for coronavirus victims in livestream message 01:00

 Pope Francis voices support for coronavirus victims in livestream message

Virus lockdown hits Vatican as pope livestreams audience

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in the privacy of his library Wednesday as the Vatican implemented Italy’s drastic virus lockdown...
SeattlePI.com

Virus lockdown hits Vatican as pope livestreams audience

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in the privacy of his library Wednesday as the Vatican implemented Italy’s drastic virus lockdown...
Seattle Times


