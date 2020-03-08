Global  

Coronavirus: Chancellor says NHS will get whatever it needs

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Chancellor has promised the NHS “whatever it needs” in terms of funding to tackle the spread of coronavirus, as health minister Nadine Dorries remains in self-isolation after testing positive for the illness.
News video: Coronavirus: Chancellor pledges to give the NHS 'whatever support it needs'

 Speaking about the coronavirus outbreak, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "We will provide the NHS with whatever support it needs to help get us through this." It comes after the number of confirmed cases in the UK rose past 200.

Budget 2020 in numbers [Video]Budget 2020 in numbers

A £30 billion package to stimulate the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on his first budget.

Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel [Video]Most people will get coronavirus, says Merkel

Up to 70% of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus that is currently spreading around the world, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, as Italy entered its second..

Chancellor promises NHS billions of pounds if needed to fight coronavirus

Chancellor promises NHS billions of pounds if needed to fight coronavirusThe Chancellor said the Government’s response to tackle the coronavirus will be “temporary, timely and targeted”
Coronavirus: NHS will get whatever it needs, says chancellor

The chancellor says he is also considering more support for businesses and individuals in an epidemic.
