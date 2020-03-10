Global  

Anti-LGBT+ priest tells MPs that sex education leads to sex abuse and anal cancer, and no one stopped her

PinkNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
An Anglican priest recently spoke in the House of Commons to say that LGBT-inclusive relationships and sex education leads to “child-on-child sex abuse” and “oral and anal cancers”. Lynda Rose, who has previously said that LGBT-inclusive education is “state-sponsored abuse” and...
UN's Bachelet alleges sex abuse in North Korea detention centres

Human rights chief says alleged rights violations took place under 'direct authority' of top officials in Pyongyang.
Al Jazeera

Australia’s High Court hears what may be Pell’s last appeal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse took his appeal to Australia’s highest court Wednesday in potentially...
Seattle Times

