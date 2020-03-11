Global  

Chancellor’s gigabit-capable broadband pledge welcomed by industry

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The telecoms industry has welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a £5 billion investment to introduce gigabit-capable broadband across the whole of the UK.
