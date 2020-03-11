Chancellor’s gigabit-capable broadband pledge welcomed by industry Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The telecoms industry has welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a £5 billion investment to introduce gigabit-capable broadband across the whole of the UK. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BroadbandInternetUK The Chancellor of the Exchequer, @RishiSunak has reiterated in today’s #Budget2020, the Government’s plan to invest… https://t.co/bOPiYjVKzi 1 hour ago LilaConnect We are delighted with today's budget news that the Government’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, has reiterated plans t… https://t.co/yivzKpTBJt 2 hours ago Advanced Television UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has confirmed the Conservative administration’s commitment to support th… https://t.co/Q4GIxybHeZ 4 hours ago Digital TV Group In his first Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced £5bn to deliver gigabit-capable broadband for the most di… https://t.co/P4yU4BtmAl 4 hours ago UK200Group The Chancellor has promised £5bn for gigabit-capable broadband into the hardest to reach places of the UK #UK200Budget #Budget2020 6 hours ago Darren Slade Chancellor pledging £5bn to get gigabit-capable broadband into hardest-to-reach places. 6 hours ago