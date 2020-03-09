Global  

Solo 45: Grime artist convicted of raping four women and holding them against their will

Independent Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Grime artist Andy Anokye, who performs under the name Solo 45, has been convicted of holding four women against their will and repeatedly raping them.
Solo 45 Found Guilty Of Raping Four Women

Solo 45 Found Guilty Of Raping Four WomenHe has worked with Stormzy, Boy Better Know... *Solo 45* has been found guilty of raping four women. The grime artist was arrested last year, after one of...
Clash

Grime artist guilty of raping and imprisoning four women

A grime artist has been convicted of holding four women against their will and repeatedly raping them.
Belfast Telegraph


