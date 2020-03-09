No. Solo 45: Grime artist convicted of raping four women and holding them against their will | The Independent https://t.co/dmuP7tmeBp 5 minutes ago The Wind and the Sun Youth Advocacy project RT @cpsuk: ⚖️ Grime artist Andy Anokye, who performed under the name Solo 45, has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and imprisoning f… 29 minutes ago JG RT @Independent: Grime artist Solo 45 convicted of raping four women and holding them against their will https://t.co/3wUNkv8MJn 39 minutes ago Miss Boss ⚖️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @cpsuk: ⚖️ The offences were committed over a 26-month period between February 2015 and March 2017. He met the women at his gigs and dev… 58 minutes ago Miss Boss ⚖️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @cpsuk: ⚖️ The 33-year-old musician from Bristol was convicted of 25 counts of rape and sexual assault by a jury at Bristol Crown Court… 58 minutes ago