Pride festivals will face ‘inevitable’ cancellation or delay due to coronavirus pandemic

PinkNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Pride festivals across Europe are facing the prospect of cancellation due to the threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Pride season, due to kick off in June, is likely to be impacted if measures are put in place to restrict large public gatherings amid the outbreak – which was declared a global pandemic by the …...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic 01:28

 WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic...

