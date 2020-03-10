Global  

Cheltenham Festival: Frodon and Paisley Park bid for repeat successes

BBC Local News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Frodon and Paisley Park go for repeat victories at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday, a year on from making history.
News video: Hand sanitiser stations spotted at Cheltenham Festival to prevent coronavirus spread

Hand sanitiser stations spotted at Cheltenham Festival to prevent coronavirus spread 00:40

 Several hand sanitiser stations have been placed around Cheltenham Racecourse in a bid to stop the coronavirus outbreak developing. Thousands of people from all over the world will visit Prestbury Park for the next four days, the festival starts today (March 10). Government adverts and radio...

Cheltenham Festival favourites Frodon and Paisley Park hoping for repeat of 2019

Cheltenham Festival favourites Frodon and Paisley Park hoping for repeat of 2019Cheltenham Festival 2020: After their 'golden hour' last year, fans are desperate to see repeat wins from Frodon and Paisley Park this afternoon
Lichfield Mercury

Golden duo Frodon and Paisley Park target another priceless hour

Golden duo Frodon and Paisley Park target another priceless hourBryony Frost and Andrew Gemmell are hoping lightning can strike twice today with a repeat of the scenes from last year which saw Frost became the first female...
Gloucestershire Echo

