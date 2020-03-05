Global  

What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson is set to sign off on moving the UK into the delay phase for battling coronavirus during an emergency Government meeting.
News video: PM: UK preparing to move to coronavirus ‘delay phase’

PM: UK preparing to move to coronavirus ‘delay phase’ 01:21

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK is still in the “contain” phase of the coronavirus outbreak, but "extensive preparations" are being made for a move to the “delay phase” as "containment is extremely unlikely to work on its own". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at...

