WENDYDUGGAN RT @GuideDogsPress: "Cars parked on the pavement frequently force me into oncoming traffic and it makes me feel so disorientated and anxiou… 57 seconds ago

Paul Barrell RT @BrexitBetrayed: Pavement parking could be banned in England https://t.co/JXaLaeltLs 7 minutes ago

jill bedford RT @allpartycycling: Pavement parking could be banned in England https://t.co/kuhAvrZtmh 14 minutes ago

Kind Of Subtle ⚠ RT @kosind: ABOUT FRIGGIN TIME! A bit of recognition for us pedestrians at last! BBC News - Pavement parking could be banned in England h… 15 minutes ago

Faceless Bureaucrat RT @donnantwich: They love to ban***by dressing it up in flimsy reasoning. This flimsy reason? "The cross-party group said blocked-of… 15 minutes ago

Janet McKnight RT @BBCNews: Pavement parking could be banned in England https://t.co/UGsx2HukZI 20 minutes ago

AreWeThereYet 🙄 RT @Telegraph: The disabled, elderly and parents are badly affected by pavement parking https://t.co/ubyJwCUles 38 minutes ago