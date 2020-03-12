Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pavement parking could be banned in England

Pavement parking could be banned in England

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Ministers consult on a ban to help pedestrians, but the AA warns it could lead to "parking chaos".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ban on cars parking on pavements: send your photos

A ban on parking on pavements across England could be introduced to help pedestrians, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.
Hereford Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Blahblah123Me

WENDYDUGGAN RT @GuideDogsPress: "Cars parked on the pavement frequently force me into oncoming traffic and it makes me feel so disorientated and anxiou… 57 seconds ago

Barrell7Paul

Paul Barrell RT @BrexitBetrayed: Pavement parking could be banned in England https://t.co/JXaLaeltLs 7 minutes ago

jillbed

jill bedford RT @allpartycycling: Pavement parking could be banned in England https://t.co/kuhAvrZtmh 14 minutes ago

kosind

Kind Of Subtle ⚠ RT @kosind: ABOUT FRIGGIN TIME! A bit of recognition for us pedestrians at last! BBC News - Pavement parking could be banned in England h… 15 minutes ago

FBureaucrat

Faceless Bureaucrat RT @donnantwich: They love to ban***by dressing it up in flimsy reasoning. This flimsy reason? "The cross-party group said blocked-of… 15 minutes ago

j4

Janet McKnight RT @BBCNews: Pavement parking could be banned in England https://t.co/UGsx2HukZI 20 minutes ago

InMonifieth

AreWeThereYet 🙄 RT @Telegraph: The disabled, elderly and parents are badly affected by pavement parking https://t.co/ubyJwCUles 38 minutes ago

khoodeelaar

KHOODEELAAR! Long long long overdue https://t.co/ypV7VMcdS5 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.