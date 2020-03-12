Police say "there is no risk to members of the public" after the stabbings in east London.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alan Bramley RT @JanetMcwee: BBC News - Walthamstow stabbings: Four hurt and seven arrested https://t.co/wn8tpIk1tr 3 hours ago MAST Walthamstow stabbings: Four hurt and seven arrested https://t.co/ur5MCYwZ9G #UK #London #knifecrime #personalsecurity 4 hours ago Brixham Belle BBC News - Walthamstow stabbings: Four hurt and seven arrested https://t.co/wn8tpIk1tr 5 hours ago Dominic Lambert Walthamstow stabbings: Four hurt and seven arrested https://t.co/y4GObhjs8C 5 hours ago HEM News Agency BBC News - Walthamstow stabbings: Four hurt and seven arrested https://t.co/IfPAMmoXUc 5 hours ago brief london Walthamstow stabbings: Four hurt and seven arrested https://t.co/jHLUlZnEH1 https://t.co/cUoSaTvRpP 6 hours ago Emlyn Walthamstow stabbings: Four hurt and seven arrested https://t.co/R0OW67W9TM 6 hours ago صفيۃ RT @_tayyab_a: Walthamstow stabbings: Four hurt and seven arrested https://t.co/mN4HBUv6ti 7 hours ago