Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sport Relief 2020: The young men finding a career in sport

Sport Relief 2020: The young men finding a career in sport

BBC Local News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- A charity backed by BBC Sport Relief helps teens who lacked confidence or were socially isolated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan help pull plane in record-breaking stunt [Video]Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan help pull plane in record-breaking stunt

Celebrities including Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Joe Wicks have helped break a Guinness World Record by pulling the heaviest plane over 100 metres. The stunt was in aid of British Airways’ week of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport [Video]Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport

A table tennis coach who turns 80 this year says he is so devoted to the sport - that he never got married. Chris Town, 79, has been thrilling table tennis courts around the globe since he was just..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.