White House shamrock ceremony and St Patrick's Day parades cancelled

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The annual St Patrick’s reception at the White House has been cancelled, as have several St Patrick’s Day parades including those in Dublin and New York.
 Cities all across the U.S. are postponing St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and parades due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Luckily, there are a few things you can still do that won’t involve hundreds of people and some that you can even do from the comfort of your own home. Veuer’s Johana...

A law enforcement source tells 2 On Your Side they are being notified that Saturday and Sunday's parades are being cancelled in Buffalo.
Organisers of more than 100 St Patrick's Day parades and festivals in the Republic will meet over the next 72 hours to determine if events should be cancelled or...
