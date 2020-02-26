Global  

Asian shares dive after WHO declares pandemic

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.
