BreakingNews.ie Asian shares dive after WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/NO13itmZKP 4 hours ago Irish Examiner Asian shares dive after WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/Tf1Eek9WXn 4 hours ago #ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ ITV News: " Asian shares dive after WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/ADLk4sDiwu " | via @itvnews https://t.co/lSidmPfyOX 4 hours ago