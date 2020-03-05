Hoteliers call on government to aid Northern Ireland tourist industry as coronavirus impact deepens



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Prompts Talks Of Coalitions In Ireland Two of Ireland's center-right parties are considering forming a coalition in order to set up a government as the coronavirus outbreak grows. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:51Published 19 hours ago Matt Hancock provides coronavirus update in Parliament Health Secretary Matt Hancock provides an update in Parliament on the Government's response to the growing coronavirus issue. He reaffirms that anyone who has travelled from certain parts of northern.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus crisis could damage peak house sales season in Northern Ireland Estate agents are concerned about the impact of coronavirus on the peak spring house-selling season despite a growth in local sales and prices.

Belfast Telegraph 7 hours ago



Bosnian FA to discuss options for Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland as country's first coronavirus cases confirmed The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet tomorrow to discuss the upcoming Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland in light of the...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



