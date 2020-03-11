Bank of England cuts interest rates to counter Covid-19 'shock'

Redwood Residential Investments Ltd So the Bank of England has reduced the interest rate to 0.25%. If we could offer you 10% return on your savings (ye… https://t.co/aonitKh3R0 9 minutes ago vivalproperty Bank of England cuts interest rate to 0.25% - The Negotiator https://t.co/ak3UafBmEO 16 minutes ago Mark Goldsmith Bank of England cuts interest rates as construction looks for infrastructure answers in Budget… https://t.co/O2ApiRjqJW 22 minutes ago Todd Mark RT @alessandrarizzo: Coronavirus udate: -Bank of England cuts interest rate to help economy -Health minister Nadine Dorries is positive an… 24 minutes ago Intelligence-ADI 11 Mar - As 6th UK coronavirus victim dies, Bank of England cuts interest rates to steady economy - House Ca… https://t.co/sIwI2yPI4K 44 minutes ago DB Too little too late once again from Lagarde and Co...All eyes on Lagarde, as ECB meets following emergency rate int… https://t.co/2SPb7Kov00 49 minutes ago soteros RT @Independent: Why have interest rates been slashed and what will the impact be? https://t.co/pj9RoPLfA3 55 minutes ago 🌿📰 RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Turkey reports its first case • Japan records biggest single-day increase in cases • India cancels… 1 hour ago