Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Bank of England cuts interest rates to counter Covid-19 'shock'

Bank of England cuts interest rates to counter Covid-19 'shock'

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Bank of England has slashed interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% in an emergency move to counter a potentially "large and sharp" economic shock from the Covid-19 outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Bank of England slash interest rates

Bank of England slash interest rates 01:54

 The Governor of the Bank of England says the financial system can be part of the solution in supporting the coronavirus crisis.

Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks rise after shock Bank of England rate cut [Video]European stocks rise after shock Bank of England rate cut

European stocks rose Wednesday after the Bank of England made its first emergency rate move since 2008. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Bank Governor Mark Carney press conference on interest rate cut [Video]Bank Governor Mark Carney press conference on interest rate cut

At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the rate cut was part of a ” comprehensive and timely package of measures to help UK businesses and households bridge..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Britain starts new funding scheme to shield businesses from coronavirus

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percent on Wednesday and launched a new funding scheme for businesses in a shock move to bolster...
Reuters India Also reported by •Wales OnlineFT.com

DAX Opens Higher After BoE's Emergency Rate Cut

German stocks opened on a firmer note Wednesday after China made significant progress in curbing domestic infections and the Bank of England cut interest rates...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

redwoodinvestuk

Redwood Residential Investments Ltd So the Bank of England has reduced the interest rate to 0.25%. If we could offer you 10% return on your savings (ye… https://t.co/aonitKh3R0 9 minutes ago

vivalproperty

vivalproperty Bank of England cuts interest rate to 0.25% - The Negotiator https://t.co/ak3UafBmEO 16 minutes ago

MG_BuildingProd

Mark Goldsmith Bank of England cuts interest rates as construction looks for infrastructure answers in Budget… https://t.co/O2ApiRjqJW 22 minutes ago

ToddMark15

Todd Mark RT @alessandrarizzo: Coronavirus udate: -Bank of England cuts interest rate to help economy -Health minister Nadine Dorries is positive an… 24 minutes ago

burgundian1110

Intelligence-ADI 11 Mar - As 6th UK coronavirus victim dies, Bank of England cuts interest rates to steady economy - House Ca… https://t.co/sIwI2yPI4K 44 minutes ago

dhunjib

DB Too little too late once again from Lagarde and Co...All eyes on Lagarde, as ECB meets following emergency rate int… https://t.co/2SPb7Kov00 49 minutes ago

soteros1

soteros RT @Independent: Why have interest rates been slashed and what will the impact be? https://t.co/pj9RoPLfA3 55 minutes ago

scoopygoo

🌿📰 RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Turkey reports its first case • Japan records biggest single-day increase in cases • India cancels… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.