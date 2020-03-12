Global  

NBA season shut down as Lewis Hamilton calls F1 decision to go ahead ‘shocking’

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The NBA season has been suspended “until further notice” after an unnamed player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus, with the outbreak continuing to rip through the sporting schedule.
Coronavirus forces suspension of NBA season until further notice

Decision to halt basketball season comes after a Utah Jazz player tests positive for the coronavirus.
