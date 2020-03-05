Global  

What the UK coronavirus delay phase is and how it will help deal with the Covid-19 outbreak

Hull Daily Mail Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
What the UK coronavirus delay phase is and how it will help deal with the Covid-19 outbreakThe action plan stages are to contain, delay and mitigate, with research running alongside.
News video: What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK

What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK 01:19

 Boris Johnson is set to sign off on moving the UK into the delay phase for battling coronavirus during an emergency Government meeting.

Coronavirus: UK moving into delay phase as top doctor warns of strain on NHS

Critical care beds in the NHS could come under intense pressure during a coronavirus epidemic, England’s Chief Medical Officer has warned, as he told MPs the...
Belfast Telegraph

What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK

Boris Johnson is set to sign off on moving the UK into the delay phase for battling coronavirus during an emergency Government meeting.
Belfast Telegraph

