What the UK coronavirus delay phase is and how it will help deal with the Covid-19 outbreak

chris b RT @BBCWalesNews: ⚠️ Stopping the spread of coronavirus: What is the "delay phase"? https://t.co/VdPB4LQRMF 5 minutes ago

Tim Roberts RT @gordonrayner: Boris Johnson will announce today that Britain has moved from the contain to the delay phase of the coronavirus outbreak.… 8 minutes ago

Beniamino “At present, the government has been focused on trying to stop coronavirus from being transmitted inside the countr… https://t.co/LL7ABoJGGA 16 minutes ago

Daniel Snell RT @anthonypainter: Has the Government laid out 'the science' it is basing critical decisions upon? What weight is it applying to different… 16 minutes ago

BBC Wales News ⚠️ Stopping the spread of coronavirus: What is the "delay phase"? https://t.co/VdPB4LQRMF 20 minutes ago

🚩 ॐ जयहिंदश्रीराम ॐ 🚩 O+ RT @republic: Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what ‘Contain’ and 'Delay' phase of action plan mean https://t.co/rZvbY9iPAR 24 minutes ago

Republic Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what ‘Contain’ and 'Delay' phase of action plan mean https://t.co/rZvbY9iPAR 25 minutes ago