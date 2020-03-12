Global  

Parents report UK Calpol shortage amid coronavirus outbreak

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Parents report UK Calpol shortage amid coronavirus outbreakSupply issues from China caused by Covid-19 are resulting in shortages of paracetamol stocks in UK pharmacies and shops alongside Brits stockpiling.
