Mount Everest cancellations pour in amid coronavirus fears

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Expedition operators on Mount Everest have said Chinese mountaineering officials will not allow spring climbs from their side of the mountain due to coronavirus fears.
Coronavirus fears have prompted China to close Everest access via Tibet, climbers say

Coronavirus fears have prompted Chinese officials to close access to Mt. Everest from Tibet, according to climbers with knowledge of the matter.
Business events off as Flybe collapse and coronavirus fears deliver double blow

Business events off as Flybe collapse and coronavirus fears deliver double blowThe combined impact of the collapse of Flybe and fears over coronavirus are leading to cancellations of business meetings and events, it has emerged.
