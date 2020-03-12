Global  

Coronavirus: Real Madrid footballers in quarantine after basketball player tests positive

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid footballers go into self-isolation because of coronavirus after a Real Madrid basketball player tests positive for the virus.
 An NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. "Once you had a player that tested positive, they decided it was too risky," Kate..

The NBA says a player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

La Liga is suspended for "at least the next two rounds of matches" as a result of the Real Madrid squad going into quarantine because of coronavirus.
Spanish giants Real Madrid have been placed under quarantine after a basketball player, sharing the same Valdebebas training facility, tested positive for...
