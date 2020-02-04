Cheltenham day three: Top tips as Paisley Park can repeat the dose while Faugheen could provide a popular triumph
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () All eyes will be on Paisley Park as the stamina king bids for back-to-back victories in today's Stayers' Hurdle, but two hours earlier the roof may have come off at Cheltenham should the evergreen Faugheen roll back the years once again in the opener.
Two Grade 1 Chases over intermediate trips, fully compliment that hurdling highlight on another action-packed seven-race card at Prestbury Park.