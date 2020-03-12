Global  

Sarah Palin unveiled on The Masked Singer after rapping Baby Got Back

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Sarah Palin has been revealed as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer.
News video: Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer

Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer 01:20

 Here’s something we never thought we’d see. In the latest episode of The Masked Singer, a mystery celeb in a fuzzy pink bear costume who rapped to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back’ was revealed to be former US governor Sarah Palin. Palin declared it was the “weirdest thing I’ve ever...

So Here’s Sarah Palin Performing ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer

If you thought *Sean Spicer* on Dancing with the Stars was surreal, wait until you see tonight's big surprise from Fox's hit reality competition series The...
Mediaite

The Masked Singer: Sarah Palin stuns viewers with 'Baby Got Back' performance in bear costume

Former Governor of Alaska and vice presidential pick enthusiastically sung the Sir Mix-a-Lot hit to significant viewer horror
Independent


