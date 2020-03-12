Global  

Caitlyn Jenner coming out as trans made older people less transphobic, study finds

PinkNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Some older, more conservative people may have become less transphobic after Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out as trans in 2015, a new study has suggested. A new article in American Politics Research – titled The Politics of Being ‘Cait’: Caitlyn Jenner, Transphobia, and Parasocial Contact Effects on...
