Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made a live statement to the nation to announce school, college and childcare facility closures in a bid to tackle the spread of Covid-19.



Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country's premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to..



Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro..

US president Donald Trump and Irish premier Leo Varadkar did not shake hands but instead greeted each other with a namaste gesture, as countries tighten...

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago



