Are Scottish schools closing over coronavirus as Nicola Sturgeon addresses plans

Daily Record Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Are Scottish schools closing over coronavirus as Nicola Sturgeon addresses plansFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon today said a decision to close schools yet has not been reached.
Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal [Video]Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal

Former finance secretary Derek Mackay has been suspended from the SNP following reports that he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed at First Minister’s..

Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum [Video]Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum

Boris Johnson has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's call for Holyrood to be given the power to hold a fresh vote on independence, saying in a letter to the First Minister: "I cannot agree to any request for a..

Coronavirus: UK enters 'delay' phase with people with symptoms asked to self isolate for seven days, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has announced the UK is escalating its response to the coronavirus outbreak, with people showing symptoms asked to self isolate for seven days...
Independent

Sturgeon: No plans to close schools despite rise in coronavirus cases

Nicola Sturgeon has said there are no current plans to close schools over coronavirus as the number of cases in Scotland rose to 23.
Belfast Telegraph

