Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Iconic chef Michel Roux dies aged 79

Iconic chef Michel Roux dies aged 79

Wales Online Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Iconic chef Michel Roux dies aged 79"It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cantona’s Retirement & Disappointing Sir Alex | Why I Love This Game ft Michel Roux Jr [Video]Cantona’s Retirement & Disappointing Sir Alex | Why I Love This Game ft Michel Roux Jr

Michelin chef and massive Man United fan Michel Roux Jr chats Ole, Brandon Williams, Sir Alex Ferguson and King Eric with Patrice.

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 31:34Published


Tweets about this

BocusedorUK

BocuseTeamUK The Bocuse d'Or UK family are deeply saddened to lose one of the most trailblazing, iconic and legendary figurehead… https://t.co/3VNO9xLSbE 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.