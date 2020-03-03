Global  

UEFA calls emergency meeting as coronavirus puts European competitions in doubt

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
UEFA has called an emergency meeting next Tuesday to discuss whether the Champions League, the Europa League and Euro 2020 can continue to be played amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
 European leaders in show of unity as Italy records biggest single-day death toll, while China's Xi visits Wuhan.

Cancelling sports events and shutting museums and galleries due to coronavirus would be “premature”, the Culture Secretary has said, as the Prime Minister gathered ministers for an emergency Cobra..

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is ''confident" the European football governing body will deal with the new coronavirus outbreak ahead of Euro 2020.

Uefa have called an emergency meeting in which the possibility of postponing Euro 2020 by one year is an option being discussed.
ECB holds emergency meeting on coronavirus but leaves out policy

European Central Bank policymakers held an unscheduled telephone conference call late on Tuesday to discuss their emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak...
