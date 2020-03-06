Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > UK coronavirus cases surge to 590 with ten deaths now confirmed

UK coronavirus cases surge to 590 with ten deaths now confirmed

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
It has emerged that 29,764 tests have been concluded, of which 29,174 were negative and 590 positive, a rise of 134, according to the UK government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus pandemic: At least 197 cases, two deaths in Latin America

Coronavirus pandemic: At least 197 cases, two deaths in Latin America 01:39

Recent related videos from verified sources

California Bans All Large Gatherings In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]California Bans All Large Gatherings In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus

California has banned all mass gatherings of 250 people or more until the end of March. The decision is in response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. Health experts advised that smaller..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

AHN Introduces New Visitation Rules Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]AHN Introduces New Visitation Rules Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With the growing number of coronavirus cases and deaths rising daily across the U.S., life as we know it is constantly changing, including how we visit family and friends in the hospital; KDKA's Brenda..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran reports 1,000 new coronavirus cases and politician among deaths

Cases of coronavirus in Iran have increased by 1,000 in a day, with 21 more deaths – including a newly-elected member of parliament.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •MENAFN.comFXstreet.comNYTimes.comNewsdayReutersNaturalNews.com

Massive economic disruptions ahead as businesses in Washington state brace for upswing in coronavirus infections

(Natural News) With 51 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, King County has been the center of the outbreak in Washington state. Now, county officials are...
NaturalNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.