Queer Eye has just been renewed for a sixth season – and filming is already underway

PinkNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Netflix series Queer Eye has been renewed for a sixth season and filming is already underway, as revealed by the Fab Five on Instagram. The heartfelt hit series, where the five men give whole life-makeovers to participants, has been a huge success among LGBT+ audiences since it debuted in 2018. The cast confirmed the news...
News video: 'Queer Eye' Texas For Season 6

'Queer Eye' Texas For Season 6 00:33

 Get ready, cowboys: the Fab Five are heading to the Lone Star State. Netflix confirmed Wednesday that production on the sixth season of “Queer Eye” had kicked off this week in Austin, Texas. As always, specifics of the Emmy-winning series’ forthcoming installment were kept under wraps. Brown,...

Tweets about this

asexualnews

Asexual News reminds you not to shame virgins RT @PinkNews: Queer Eye has just been renewed for a sixth season – and filming is already underway https://t.co/WHdK2ECpsY 8 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Queer Eye has just been renewed for a sixth season – and filming is already underway https://t.co/WHdK2ECpsY 2 hours ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: Queer Eye has just been renewed for a sixth season – and filming is already underway… https://t.co/9zdjz0yCGz 3 hours ago

