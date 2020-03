Queer Eye has just been renewed for a sixth season – and filming is already underway

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Netflix series Queer Eye has been renewed for a sixth season and filming is already underway, as revealed by the Fab Five on Instagram. The heartfelt hit series, where the five men give whole life-makeovers to participants, has been a huge success among LGBT+ audiences since it debuted in 2018. The cast confirmed the news... 👓 View full article



