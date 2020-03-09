Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Live coronavirus updates as emergency Cobra meeting held - UK schools on closure alert

Live coronavirus updates as emergency Cobra meeting held - UK schools on closure alert

Bristol Post Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Live coronavirus updates as emergency Cobra meeting held - UK schools on closure alertThe Prime Minister is holding an emergency Cobra meeting where ministers are expected to agree to move into the "delay" stage of the process.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Downing Street arrivals ahead of Cobra meeting

Downing Street arrivals ahead of Cobra meeting 00:59

 Ministers and advisors have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of this afternoon's emergency Cobra meeting where the coronavirus crisis will be discussed. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ministers and advisors arrive for Cobra meeting [Video]Ministers and advisors arrive for Cobra meeting

Ministers and advisors have arrived at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting to discuss the government’s response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published

Government resists cancelling sports events following Cobra meeting on Covid-19 [Video]Government resists cancelling sports events following Cobra meeting on Covid-19

Cancelling sports events and shutting museums and galleries due to coronavirus would be “premature”, the Culture Secretary has said, as the Prime Minister gathered ministers for an emergency Cobra..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus LIVE as officials hold emergency Cobra meeting over Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus LIVE as officials hold emergency Cobra meeting over Covid-19 pandemicBoris Johnson and co are discussing the pandemic
Retford Times

Live coronavirus updates as Cobra emergency meeting set to increase covid 19 containment measures

The total number of positive cases in the UK has climbed to 456
Wales Online


Tweets about this

wikkidaughty

Lauren RT @sfchronicle: Coronavirus live updates: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote today on emergency coronavirus legislation,… 1 minute ago

sfchronicle

San Francisco Chronicle Coronavirus live updates: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote today on emergency coronavirus legis… https://t.co/B13IupEhFk 5 minutes ago

kwilson_journo

Kate Wilson RT @AlexanderJBrock: Latest updates from @kwilson_journo as Boris Johnson holds an emergency Cobra meeting to tackle the growing spread of… 6 minutes ago

News_Letter

Belfast News Letter LIVE UPDATES Coronavirus NI: Health officials issue guidelines on when not to visit loved ones in hospital - Two ne… https://t.co/eXkbaiEr7x 6 minutes ago

MikeArgi

Michael Argiroudis RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING: Donald Trump may sign disaster or emergency declaration today #coronavirusuk #coronavirus #covid19 https://… 6 minutes ago

AlexanderJBrock

Alexander Brock Latest updates from @kwilson_journo as Boris Johnson holds an emergency Cobra meeting to tackle the growing spread… https://t.co/2fC8Hq4UkU 8 minutes ago

TooMuchMe

Danny Rivero New on blog via @caitielee0917: Broward County is emerging as a center of #COVID19 in Florida. It has more reported… https://t.co/pQeT5WGEww 9 minutes ago

MirrorBreaking_

Mirror Breaking News BREAKING: Donald Trump may sign disaster or emergency declaration today #coronavirusuk #coronavirus #covid19… https://t.co/4YLP50pV05 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.