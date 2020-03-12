All Saints singer Nicole Appleton gives birth to daughter after secret pregnancy
|
|
Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Nicole Appleton and her partner Stephen Haines introduced their new daughter 'Skipper' to the world on Instagram, having kept it a secret from their friends.
|
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
Nicole Appleton's surprise baby news 01:20
All Saints singer Nicole Appleton and her boyfriend Stephen Haines have become parents to a baby girl with the pop star giving birther after keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months.
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this