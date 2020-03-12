Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Stop gushing over Sarah Palin just because she appeared on The Masked Singer. Immediately

Stop gushing over Sarah Palin just because she appeared on The Masked Singer. Immediately

PinkNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The latest episode of The Masked Singer left viewers in shock as the face behind the fluffy purple bear mask was revealed to be none other than Sarah Palin. The popular US singing competition sees celebrities don elaborate costumes to hide their identity as they sing a cover of a well-known song. The audience then …...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer [Video]Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer

Here’s something we never thought we’d see. In the latest episode of The Masked Singer, a mystery celeb in a fuzzy pink bear costume who rapped to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back’ was revealed..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErisEnvy

E R I S. E N V Y. RT @PinkNews: Stop gushing over Sarah Palin appearing on The Masked Singer. Immediately https://t.co/UVZaDH9Z2z 7 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Stop gushing over Sarah Palin appearing on The Masked Singer. Immediately https://t.co/UVZaDH9Z2z 18 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: Stop gushing over Sarah Palin appearing on The Masked Singer. Immediately https://t.co/fZP9AHNBuu https://t.co/bTGTUu3DQF 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.