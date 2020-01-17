Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Electoral Commission (United Kingdom) > Coronavirus: Electoral Commission recommends May local elections should be cancelled

Coronavirus: Electoral Commission recommends May local elections should be cancelled

Independent Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Local elections in May should be postponed until the autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UK's Electoral Commission has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Karine Jean-Pierre Highlights The Power Of Getting Involved In Local Electoral Activism [Video]Karine Jean-Pierre Highlights The Power Of Getting Involved In Local Electoral Activism

Getting out there and knocking on doors in your own community's electoral process can be an easy and rewarding way to be an activist on a local level. Activist Karine Jean-Pierre weighs in as a..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK local elections should be delayed: Electoral Commission

Local elections in Britain that were due to take place in May should be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Electoral Commission watchdog said on...
Reuters

Electoral Commission calls for May elections to be postponed amid Covid-19 fears

The Electoral Commission has recommended local elections be postponed, citing that there are “real risks” to holding votes in May.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.