Michael Conlan's St Patrick's Day bout at Madison Square Garden to take place behind closed doors

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Michael Conlan's St Patrick's Day bout at Madison Square Garden to take place behind closed doorsMichael Conlan's traditional St Patrick Day fight at Madison Square Garden, New York will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday night – but behind closed doors.
Charles Oakley empathizes with Spike Lee over treatment at Madison Square Garden

Spike Lee bailed on his New York Knicks' courtside seat for the rest of the season. Maybe he can commiserate with former Knicks enforcer Charles Oakley, anywhere...
Denver Post

Boxing news: Michael Conlan St Patrick’s Day fight and Shakur Stevenson world title defence to take place behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic

Michael Conlan and Shakur Stevenson will fight in front of empty arenas over the next week as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic. WBO featherweight...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Independent

